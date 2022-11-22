Two arrested after weekend crime spree

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Early Saturday morning police were called to a report of a drive-by shooting at the 1500 block of Dorothy Drive in Rapid Valley.

According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles are being detained at the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center regarding the shooting on Saturday.

The suspects are also being accused of driving a stolen vehicle from Wyoming and possessing a stolen firearm, along with other potential crimes.

The Sheriff’s Office also said during the drive-by, bullets had broken two front windows and were lodged in several parts of the home. No one was hit or hurt during the incident.

Because the case allegedly involved juveniles, no further details will be released and the case has been handed to the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office.

