Porcupine man sentenced for ‘reckless’ shooting death

Porcupine man sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Porcupine man who earlier pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter is sentenced to 30 months in federal prison Monday.

Cassian Richards, 20, shot and killed 19-year-old Creighton Yankton in February near Porcupine.

According to the factual basis statement signed by Richards, he carried a loaded semi-automatic pistol into a car and “carelessly and recklessly jostled the firearm” while getting into the car, causing it to fire and hit Yankton who died within minutes.

Richards will also have three years of supervised release.

