Pet-safe foods: What your pet can or can’t have off your table this Thanksgiving

By Kate Robinson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The holidays are about bringing those who are most important to you together. Whether it’s through traditions, games, or-- most importantly-- food—you want to make sure everyone at your thanksgiving table is eating what’s good for them—including your pets.

It’s a common misconception that dogs can eat any of the dinner scraps you throw their way, but that is not true, and with all the chaos that comes with Thanksgiving, you want to make sure they aren’t getting into anything they can’t have.

“Safe foods are turkey, pure pumpkin, plain yams, sweet potatoes, plain carrots, green beans, potatoes, and cranberries. Unsafe foods are bones, turkey skin, nuts, grapes or raisins, onions and garlic, chocolate, scallions or chives, and alcohol,” says Karley Kirsner, Humane Society of the Black Hills

While we all want to make sure our pets stay safe during this holiday season, accidents do happen, and in order to prevent any tragedies you want to make sure you keep a close eye on your furry friend.

“To avoid these accidents, I would suggest placing your animals in maybe a different area of the house. Otherwise make sure your table manners are up to par, make sure you don’t drop food, maybe out them outside,” Kirsner tells us.

In case of an emergency, call your vet, an emergency vet, or an animal clinic and they will give you the steps that you need to take in order to keep your pets alive and well this Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man is shot and killed in a North Rapid home Sunday night
A Rapid Valley family was not injured but two shots were fired into their home early Saturday...
Two arrested after weekend crime spree
Bashful Bison food has a history that the patrons should know.
New deli & market helps customers know the story of their food
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
According to the Wall Volunteer Fire Department, crews found a free burning fire, that extended...
Fire burns home in Wall

Latest News

Black Hills Runner’s Club uses turkey trot to raise funds for youth.
Gobbling up the extra calories. The Turkey Trot is raising funds for local trails and youth
Bison
Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship
It has been at least 40 years since anyone has seen this Praying Jesus painting, done on a cell...
Jesus painting discovered in Pierre’s old city jail
FILE PHOTO - A flag flies at half-staff
Flags fly half-staff in honor of former Rep. Debra Anderson