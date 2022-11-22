Nice today, some changes tomorrow.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - aThe weather will be quite pleasant today with sunny skies and highs in the 50s. Winds will be light

Tomorrow a cold front and trough will move through, bringing gusty winds and a few rain and snow showers. One to two inches of snow could fall im

n the northern hills and northeast Wyoming.

Thanksgiving day will be sunny and seasonable. Friday will quite warm with 50s and lower 60s.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man is shot and killed in a North Rapid home Sunday night
Bashful Bison food has a history that the patrons should know.
New deli & market helps customers know the story of their food
A Rapid Valley family was not injured but two shots were fired into their home early Saturday...
Two arrested after weekend crime spree
According to the Wall Volunteer Fire Department, crews found a free burning fire, that extended...
Fire burns home in Wall
Shane Adams and his horse went camping in the Cedar Mountains eight years ago when his horse,...
Horse returns home after missing for 8 years

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A sunny, quiet start to our short workweek.
Getting warmer over the weekend
This morning will feel like January; however, warmer temperatures are in store for the weekend.
Dangerous Wind Chills KEVN
Dangerously cold wind chill values overnight