Nice today, some changes tomorrow.
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - aThe weather will be quite pleasant today with sunny skies and highs in the 50s. Winds will be light
Tomorrow a cold front and trough will move through, bringing gusty winds and a few rain and snow showers. One to two inches of snow could fall im
n the northern hills and northeast Wyoming.
Thanksgiving day will be sunny and seasonable. Friday will quite warm with 50s and lower 60s.
