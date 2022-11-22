Holiday cooking fires are among the most dangerous

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Imagine you’re cooking Thanksgiving dinner and rushing to the store to grab last-minute items but forget to turn off the stove. It’s simple mistakes that can lead to a dangerous holiday fire.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking mishaps cause reported home structure fires and injuries. And it’s the second leading cause of fire deaths and property damage overall. And with people spending more time in their kitchens, cooking for family and friends, the holidays can be hazardous. An estimated 1,400 home cooking fires were reported to the U.S. fire department on Thanksgiving Day in 2019.

“Around this time, we get a couple of calls of burnt food or smoked up apartment or house where somebody left something unattended on the stove or in the oven. They thought they were going to run to the store real quick and maybe forgot it was there and came back and found that it was a little overdone,” said Operations Division Chief Brian Povandra for The Rapid City Fire Department.

Fire experts shared a few safety tips for when you step into the kitchen this Thanksgiving season:

  • Be attentive while food is cooking.
  • Leave your home when there’s a fire.
  • Don’t try to handle a fire by yourself.
  • If you’re frying a turkey, do it somewhere far away from your home.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man is shot and killed in a North Rapid home Sunday night
According to the Wall Volunteer Fire Department, crews found a free burning fire, that extended...
Fire burns home in Wall
Bashful Bison food has a history that the patrons should know.
New deli & market helps customers know the story of their food
Shane Adams and his horse went camping in the Cedar Mountains eight years ago when his horse,...
Horse returns home after missing for 8 years
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Holiday package theft is a major concern.
Protect your packages this holiday from pirates
Drogon is the second certified rescue K-9 for Rapid City.
He’s not just a regular family dog: a new K-9 in town.
A Rapid Valley family was not injured but two shots were fired into their home early Saturday...
Two arrested after weekend crime spree
Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man is shot and killed in a North Rapid home Sunday night