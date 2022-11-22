He’s not just a regular family dog: a new K-9 in town.

Drogon is the new search and rescue dog for the Rapid City Fire Department
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Drogon is the second certified K-9 for the Rapid City Fire Department and the state of South Dakota. He was 10 months old when the department took him in as one of theirs.

Drogon trains 30 to 40 hours a month with his handler, Fireman Jeremy Gibbons, who is also responsible for his care both on shift and off.

“It was pretty quick; we actually had a master dog trainer that was with us through the first one, and she actually found him. She was out there doing a training class and located him and said I think I found you guys, you’re second dog. So, she sent me some videos and went out and picked him up,” said Firefighter Jeremy Gibbons.

The fire department K-9 is trained to find someone missing or trapped in a collapsed building when the firefighters can’t find or see that person.

“To have Drogon here and a working dog and be able to help the citizens in the community is bar none the best,” said Fire Chief Jason Culberson.

Drogon will also become certified in wilderness and disaster searches by March of 2023.

