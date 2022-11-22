Gobbling up the extra calories. The Turkey Trot is raising funds for local trails and youth

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Look no ‘feather’, if you’re searching for something to ‘gobble up’ the extra calories we’re all likely to consume on Thanksgiving Day. The Turkey Trot will be a welcomed guest.

“Walkers can start any time after 8 am, and runners will be a clock starts at 9 a.m,” said Andrew Rexroad with the Black Hills Runner’s Club. “It’s online registration only. There will be a separate course for walkers and runners. There’s a chance to win a pie and the money raised stays local and goes to promoting running in the Black Hills and scholarships for students, running clubs in the local school district, and helps build and maintain local trails like Raider Park and Black Hills Trails.”

Registration closes Nov. 22 at midnight.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man is shot and killed in a North Rapid home Sunday night
A Rapid Valley family was not injured but two shots were fired into their home early Saturday...
Two arrested after weekend crime spree
Bashful Bison food has a history that the patrons should know.
New deli & market helps customers know the story of their food
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
According to the Wall Volunteer Fire Department, crews found a free burning fire, that extended...
Fire burns home in Wall

Latest News

Know which foods are safe for your pet to snack on this Thanksgiving.
Pet-safe foods: What your pet can or can’t have off your table this Thanksgiving
Bison
Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship
It has been at least 40 years since anyone has seen this Praying Jesus painting, done on a cell...
Jesus painting discovered in Pierre’s old city jail
FILE PHOTO - A flag flies at half-staff
Flags fly half-staff in honor of former Rep. Debra Anderson