A sunny, quiet start to our short workweek.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny skies, light winds and near normal temperatures can be expected today, and really for much of this week.

The only exception will be Wednesday when a trough and cold front move through. Gusty winds and isolated rain and snow showers can be expected, but at this time it does not appear that any significant amounts of precipitation will fall.

Friday will be quite mild with some spots hitting 60 in the afternoon!

The weekend looks mild, too - perfect for the Christmas Parade of Lights in downtown Rapid City.

