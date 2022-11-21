SD DOT seeks public input on Neck Yoke Road project

The potential project by the South Dakota Department of Transportation includes asphalt...
The potential project by the South Dakota Department of Transportation includes asphalt surfacing, grading, as well as a bridge replacement.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The public is encouraged to give their thoughts on a potential construction project on the intersection of Neck Yoke Road and Highway 16 in Rapid City.

The potential project by the South Dakota Department of Transportation includes asphalt surfacing, grading, as well as a bridge replacement.

The DOT is holding a meeting on Tuesday at Black Hills Energy on Mt. Rushmore Road to discuss the project and receive input from the public.

Those in attendance will be shown a presentation of what the DOT’s plan is at this time.

Residents and business owners alike are encouraged to attend and make their voice heard.

More information on the proposed project can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

River Ridge Apartments
Rapid City police officer shoots man early Friday morning
The parents were expecting an awesome bonding moment when they brought their baby home from the...
‘Jealous’ family cat vomits up her feelings after first meeting with newborn
Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, is arrested on a rape charge.
‘It was simply a hug’, says defeated SD House candidate accused of rape
Drivers were encouraged to pull through the parking lot to receive a Thanksgiving lunch.
Rapid City church hands out free meals before Thanksgiving
Feeding South Dakota was able to provide a Thanksgiving meal to an additional 500 families.
Feeding South Dakota helps feed 1,500 families with Thanksgiving distribution

Latest News

The snow makers at Terry Peak work to create the best slopes this ski season.
Terry Peaks gears preps for upcoming ski season
Broncs in the Black Hills
South Dakota Mines hosted a cultural celebration important within Hinduism.
KOTA Diwali
Rising gas and grocery prices have left some families struggling to afford Thanksgiving meals...
KOTA Feeding South Dakota