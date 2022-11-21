A man is shot and killed in a North Rapid home Sunday night

Police are looking for two men who might have been involved in the shooting
Rapid City police are looking for Dustin Way, 30; and Colten Triebwasser, 26, both of Rapid...
Rapid City police are looking for Dustin Way, 30; and Colten Triebwasser, 26, both of Rapid City, in connection with a Sunday night shooting.(Rapid City Police Department)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are looking for two men they believe were involved in a deadly shooting at a North Rapid City home Sunday night.

Dustin Way, 30; and Colten Triebwasser, 26, both of Rapid City, are being sought “based on information garnered in the investigation,” according to a Rapid City Police Department release.

The shooting was sometime before 11 p.m., Sunday, at a home on the 700 block of North Seventh Street. Police say they found a man who “was obviously deceased with a gunshot wound to torso.” He was the only person in the home when police arrived.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The investigation is being conducted jointly between the RCPD and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the shooting, or the whereabouts of Way and Triebwasser, can contact Detective Justin Gizzi at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

There was also another reported shooting, 2 a.m. Saturday on Dorothy Drive in Rapid Valley. No one was injured in that shooting. We are working to get more, verifiable information on it.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

