Fire burns home in Wall

WALL, S.D. (KOTA) - Volunteer firefighters responded to a blaze at a home in rural Wall.

Shortly before 3 PM Saturday, firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Eagle Cir.

According to the Wall Volunteer Fire Department, crews found a free burning fire, that extended to the roof of a home.

Firefighters with several agencies in the area worked to contain the blaze to its original structure.

The fire was put out with no one hurt.

The Red Cross is assisting the owners of the home.

