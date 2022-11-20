Terry Peaks gears preps for upcoming ski season

LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - When the weather gets colder, it’s time to break out the skis and snowboards.

The recent snowy weather might have disrupted some plans for people but out at Terry Peak, it means exciting things for the upcoming ski season.

Terry Peak saw a slow start to their season last year due to an unusually warm November, but with the recent cold blast, things are starting on a more positive note.

“We’ve had probably, I’m going to say 20 to 24 inches over this past storm we had, three to four days. Things are looking really good up here and the snowmakers are working round the clock to get a lot more snow laid down on our runs,” said Linda Derosier, the marketing director for Terry Peak.

The average snowfall for Terry Peak during the season is usually 150 inches or 12 and a half feet. Currently, the Ski area is sitting at 36 inches of natural snowfall.

Opening weekend at the Ski Area is scheduled for December 2-4, and crews are working to get the slopes in shape.

“Well, the guys outside of course are making snow and trying to get things groomed up. Our lift operators are getting trained and they’re getting the lift shacks downstairs in the rental department. They’re busy getting all the snowboards and skis rental equipment ready to go for the season,” said Derosier.

And now the fun at Terry Peak can be accessed a bit more easily.

As the season begins, Terry Peak is making one more change. They are implementing an online ticketing option.

