SD Mines celebrates 33rd annual ‘Diwali Night’ to unite all cultures

Diwali is a tradition in Eastern religions that celebrates the “victory of light over darkness...
Diwali is a tradition in Eastern religions that celebrates the “victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.”(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Diwali is a tradition in Eastern religions that celebrates the “victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.”

South Dakota Mines has been celebrating the holiday on its campus for 33 years.

Members of the community came together Saturday night in the Surbeck Center for cultural performances, a lamp lighting ceremony, and traditional food to celebrate the festival.

India club president Wageesa Sharma said at the event that Diwali is for everyone, and she’s happy the community is embracing those who celebrate the tradition.

”Students come here far away from their homes, and why should anyone be by themselves during the festive season,” Sharma said. “So, it’s good to have all the people coming together to celebrate and share the culture and celebrate the light over dark.”

Several local businesses, including Black Hills Federal Credit Union and several area Indian restaurants helped sponsor the event.

