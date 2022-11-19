Homestake Opera House kicks off annual Festival of the Trees

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Cyle Clark
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday and Saturday the Homestake Opera House is hosting its annual Festival of the Trees.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the event, the Opera House is kicking it off with a silent auction. The auction is open for public viewing from 1-3 p.m. Saturday and officially opens for bids at 4 p.m. with a live auction to follow.

The money raised from the auction goes to support the operation of the Opera House.

”We’re a center of the community. We bring in performing arts and community theater so that we can, number one, entertain people in the community. But also when the opera house is busy, downtown lead is busy. So, it serves as an economic driver and that’s what you’re supporting when you support our festival of trees,” said Thomas Golden, executive director of the Homestake Opera House.

The community is invited to attend the event but there is a $5 entry fee into the venue.

