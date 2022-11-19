Holiday art market is back

New artists displaying their work at the Dahl Art Center
Artists are displaying their work of art at the Dahl Arts Center.
Artists are displaying their work of art at the Dahl Arts Center.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The art market is an annual event that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, after a two-year hiatus, it’s back with 19 artists showing off their work.

“We had a great response, a large group of people applied to be vendors. We filled out all of our spots; we’re hoping to fill and then some,” said Education Director Melissa Nelson for Dahl Arts Center.

The market is open on Nov.19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dahl Art Center.

