Holiday art market is back

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The art market is an annual event that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, after a two-year hiatus, it’s back with 19 artists showing off their work.

“We had a great response, a large group of people applied to be vendors. We filled out all of our spots; we’re hoping to fill and then some,” said Education Director Melissa Nelson for Dahl Arts Center.

The market is open on Nov.19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dahl Art Center.

