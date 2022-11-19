Holiday art market is back
New artists displaying their work at the Dahl Art Center
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The art market is an annual event that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, after a two-year hiatus, it’s back with 19 artists showing off their work.
“We had a great response, a large group of people applied to be vendors. We filled out all of our spots; we’re hoping to fill and then some,” said Education Director Melissa Nelson for Dahl Arts Center.
The market is open on Nov.19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dahl Art Center.
