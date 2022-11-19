Getting warmer over the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Not as cold for Saturday with temperatures in the 30s for many. Plenty of sunshine is expected. We will be mostly sunny for Sunday and temperatures will continue to rise. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s to finish up the weekend.

Next week will be beautiful with highs in the 40s for many. Some days might get near or in the 50s! Plenty of sunshine is likely much of the week, however rain and snow showers will be possible Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies.

Next weekend could have temperatures coming close to 60°.

