BHSU men’s basketball earns big win at East/West Challenge

5th ranked Yellow Jackets defeat 19th ranked Minnesota-Moorhead
By Vic Quick
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 12:21 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The 5th ranked Black Hills State men’s basketball defeated 19th ranked Minnesota-Moorhead 78-77 on Friday. Adam Moussa hit a buzzer beater to give the Yellow Jackets the win. Black Hills State is now 3-0 on the season and faces Augustana on Saturday.

