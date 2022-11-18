Sheriff’s office gives students a Christmas they’ll never forget

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the third annual Shopping with a Sheriff Christmas event at Douglas High School.

Next month law enforcement officers, students, and volunteers will take a bus from Douglas High School into Rapid City to shop for presents for students and families.

“The more money we raise the more kids we can take so each year we do this we hope to raise more money so we can take more kids shopping each year. Usually, we tried to take at least 20 kids if not more with us each year,” said Douglas High School Resource Officer Victor Gust.

The law enforcement officers and volunteers will take the high school students to the Walmart on Lacrosse Street on Dec. 18.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, is arrested on a rape charge.
‘It was simply a hug’, says defeated SD House candidate accused of rape
Sun Country adds Rapid City to its routes.
More flights will take off from Rapid City Regional Airport
Rapid City man sentenced for shooting over a donation jar
A search warrant for George Irwin-Schacht’s home later uncovered additional bomb-making...
Rapid City man gets 10 years for placing bomb
Google settlement a windfall for South Dakota

Latest News

Black Hills Bagel prepares for annual food drive.
The ovens are running hot again this year for the annual KOTA Care and Share Food Drive
Bagel in the street
Bagel in the street
The Black Hills Energy Liberty Center officially opened its doors in Box Elder.
The City of Box Elder has a new place to work out
Salvation Army
Bells mark start of fundraising event