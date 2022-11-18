Hearing for Iowa teen who killed rapist moved to January

FILE - Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022,...
FILE - Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa authorities say Lewis, an 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who pleaded guilty to killing a man she said raped her escaped from a women's center where she was serving her probation sentence. Lewis was seen walking out of the building at the Fresh Start Women's Center in Des Moines shortly after 6:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.(Zach Boyden-Holmes | Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has set a hearing for January to consider whether to order prison for an 18-year-old sex-trafficking victim who killed her rapist in Iowa and pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury.

Pieper Lewis was sentenced on Sept. 13 to probation for five years to be served at a Des Moines women’s shelter, but less than two months later she walked away.

She was arrested five days later and taken to jail.

Judge David Porter had set a hearing for Friday to consider whether to revoke the probation, but after meeting briefly with lawyers, he scheduled a new hearing for Jan. 18.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the hearing was postponed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

