Bagels in the Street kicks off KOTA Care and Share Food Drive

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 2022 KOTA Care and Share Food Drive officially began Friday with the traditional Bagels in the Street event.

Despite the bone-chilling cold, hundreds of people drove down Saint Joseph Street to stop in front of the Duhamel building to donate. For their efforts, they got bagels from Black Hills Bagels, coffee from Dark Canyon Coffee Company or a Pepsi product.

It will take a couple of days to tally up all the donations, cash, as well as food. Last year, the even raised more than $70,000 for Church Response’s food pantry.

