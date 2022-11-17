Put the presents under the Christmas tree with the Salvation Army Angel Tree program

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Every kid deserves a present under the tree on Christmas morning. But not every family can afford it. That’s where members of the community come in taking on the role of Santa Claus.

Communities and organizations across the Black Hills are again participating in this year’s Salvation Army Angel Tree Donation Holiday Drive to help reach local families in need. Salvation Army Major Vangie O’Neil says that due to a variety of factors ... the need for the Angel Tree program is greater this year than ever before.

“More people who have applied this year than last year...as expected things being the way that they are but you know its not necessarily the same people every year its just whoever right now is struggling a little bit and who could use a little bit of help to be able to provide Christmas for their families,” said O’Neil.

The program is seeking more “angels” to help donate and let families experience the joy of Christmas. But there are more ways to contribute than just buying a gift, and O’Neil urges people to lend a hand any way they can.

“Whether it’s taking a tag off the tree, donating some time, or even ringing the bell because all of the money that’s coming into the kettles stays local and helps us to provide not only Christmas assistance but to help people throughout the year,” said O’Neil.

The Salvation Army Angel trees program locations for drop-offs.

City Hall: 300 Sixth St.

The Rapid City Fire Department: 10 Main St.

The Rapid City Police Department, Public Safety Building: 300 Kansas City St.

The Roosevelt Park Ice Arena: 235 Waterloo St.

