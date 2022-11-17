Get the Pack Back: United Way of the Black Hills $2.1 million fundraiser

Get the Pack Back fundraiser was Thursday morning.
Get the Pack Back fundraiser was Thursday morning.(KOTA)
By Kate Robinson
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fundraising season is under way, and for many in the Black Hills, that means giving back to the community but, it can also mean receiving from those around you as well. One Rapid City organization is looking to give some relief this holiday season. United Way of the Black Hills had their primary fundraising campaign today, Get the Pack Back.

Anyone who has done a United Way campaign was encouraged to come down to the United Way office with their donations. They set their sights on a $2.1 million goal, reaching just above 42% of that, by 9 a.m. this morning. The donations are then given out as grants to programs in the Black Hills, hoping to have a positive impact on health, education, and financial stability for families and members of the community.

”Knowing where we’re at to that goal really helps us understand how much work us as board members have to do for the remainder of the season,” says board president Lauren Ebert.

This fundraiser relies on the generosity of the employees in Black Hills businesses. Throughout the fall, they were encouraged to contribute to United Way through donations and pledge cards.

“We love the Rapid City and the Black Hills area community. Your guys’ generosity is what helps us continue doing good work in the Black Hills,” Elbert said.

Every dollar donated to united way of the Black Hills will go right back into the community.

For more information on how you can donate to United Way and give back this holiday season go to unitedwayblackhills.org/.

