First woman elected as Alabama senator begins taking office

Katie Britt succeeds long-time Senator Richard Shelby
Gray DC Bureau interviews the first female Senator from Alabama, Katie Britt (R-AL)
Gray DC Bureau interviews the first female Senator from Alabama, Katie Britt (R-AL)(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator-elect Katie Britt (R-Ala.) went from working as Richard Shelby’s chief of staff to eventually replacing him as a U.S. senator.

Alabama now goes from having one of the oldest U.S. senators, Shelby is 87-years-old, to one of the youngest. Britt is 40-years-old.

Britt made her first trip to Congress decades ago as an intern for Shelby.

“Over 20 years ago,” Britt said, “and this very building. And then now to be here with my name on the door, it’s really surreal.”

Britt won her election with 66 percent of the vote. She is pitching herself as a family-friendly senator. Britt said she can deliver the change she says voters want.

“They want us to seal and secure our border,” Britt said. “They see what that’s doing in our communities from a safety perspective and what it’s doing with the fentanyl crisis. It’s not only hitting every community across Alabama, but schools and into families.”

Britt says she wants to carry on the Shelby’s legacy of making relationships and seizing opportunities, but she plans to make her own personal mark on the position.

“Make sure that I’m Senator Katie Britt,” Britt said. “I’m my own person. That I am walking forward and working hard for our parents across our state and nation.”

Britt’s term technically begins January 3, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, is arrested on a rape charge.
‘It was simply a hug’, says defeated SD House candidate accused of rape
Sun Country adds Rapid City to its routes.
More flights will take off from Rapid City Regional Airport
Rapid City man sentenced for shooting over a donation jar
A search warrant for George Irwin-Schacht’s home later uncovered additional bomb-making...
Rapid City man gets 10 years for placing bomb
Google settlement a windfall for South Dakota

Latest News

The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.
Following leadership vote, South Dakota Senate makes committee assignments
Amid backlash, SDSU president says university is not sponsoring “kid-friendly” drag show
Proposed changes to South Dakota Post-Election Audit
A future change to South Dakota election laws possible
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks after her reelection victory.
Matters of the State: Gov. Noem wins reelection, Smith discusses campaign
Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, is arrested on a rape charge.
Failed GOP candidate arrested on rape charge