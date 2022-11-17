Diwali at South Dakota School of Mines: ‘We are here to celebrate the culture together’

A performance at Diwali in 2021, courtesy South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.
A performance at Diwali in 2021, courtesy South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Celebrating the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness, Diwali is a festival of new beginnings. At the South Dakota School of Mines, the India Club is hosting a celebration this weekend.

Diwali takes place over five days and this year millions of people celebrated the holiday from October 22 to October 26. Still, the India Club is celebrating its 33rd celebration on Saturday. The event will have traditional food and share the tradition of the holiday. But this year the India Club has also included performances from other cultures on campus, like a Hawaiian dance group and people from Bangladesh performing.

“Because obviously, we have cultural events, we have food, we have people, we have henna booths, we have photo booths, and all of those activities are always kind of the same every year. But it is bringing community together that is different, being more approachable to them,” emphasized Wageesha Sharma, India Club at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. “To let them know that we are here to celebrate the culture together and celebrate the spirit, that is what it is more about.”

Sharing culture is vital for the India Club. One of the members says the friends they have made on campus are curious about the holiday and says this weekend’s Diwali event is a terrific opportunity to learn more.

“I’m always happy to, you know, enlighten them. And maybe in the future, they could you know pass that to somebody else who has the same one (question). So, just knowing more about a culture is always a society that is headed toward the right direction,” said Abhishek Ray, India Club at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

The Diwali celebration is Saturday, November 19 at the Surbeck Center on the School of Mines Campus beginning at 5 PM.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, is arrested on a rape charge.
‘It was simply a hug’, says defeated SD House candidate accused of rape
Sun Country adds Rapid City to its routes.
More flights will take off from Rapid City Regional Airport
Rapid City man sentenced for shooting over a donation jar
A search warrant for George Irwin-Schacht’s home later uncovered additional bomb-making...
Rapid City man gets 10 years for placing bomb
Google settlement a windfall for South Dakota

Latest News

The sound of music filled the air at the Pennington County Courthouse as the Courthouse...
Centennial celebration for the Pennington County courthouse
Dion Bordeaux will stand trial in 2023.
2020 murder trial date set for 2023
gas prices will be the highest this season.
You ain’t seen stuffing yet, holiday travel this year is one of the busiest
The Salvation's Army Angel Tree program is under way.
Put the presents under the Christmas tree with the Salvation Army Angel Tree program