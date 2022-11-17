Dangerously cold wind chill values overnight

By David Stradling
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It is going to be extremely cold overnight. Temperatures will drop into the single digits to below zero. Wind chill values will drop into the minus 20s for much of the area tonight and into the morning hours Friday. You’ll want to wear plenty of layers in the morning.

Temperatures will warm up into the 20s for many Friday, but winds gusting to 40 mph will make it feel like the single digits to teens. Plenty of sunshine during the morning with clouds moving in during the afternoon. A few snow showers for the northern hills are likely Friday evening and overnight. An inch or two will be possible.

Saturday will be above freezing with highs in the mid 30s, but Sunday will be much warmer with highs climbing to near 50°! Mostly sunny skies are expected over the weekend. Warm air will continue through much of next week with highs likely ranging from the 40s to 50s.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, is arrested on a rape charge.
‘It was simply a hug’, says defeated SD House candidate accused of rape
Sun Country adds Rapid City to its routes.
More flights will take off from Rapid City Regional Airport
Rapid City man sentenced for shooting over a donation jar
A search warrant for George Irwin-Schacht’s home later uncovered additional bomb-making...
Rapid City man gets 10 years for placing bomb
Google settlement a windfall for South Dakota

Latest News

Intense winds, blowing snow and cold artic temperatures for this evening
Snow, wind and cold air to wrap up the week
Snow
More snow moves in Wednesday evening
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cold and snowy today; even colder by Thursday.