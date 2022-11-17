Dangerously cold wind chill values overnight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It is going to be extremely cold overnight. Temperatures will drop into the single digits to below zero. Wind chill values will drop into the minus 20s for much of the area tonight and into the morning hours Friday. You’ll want to wear plenty of layers in the morning.

Temperatures will warm up into the 20s for many Friday, but winds gusting to 40 mph will make it feel like the single digits to teens. Plenty of sunshine during the morning with clouds moving in during the afternoon. A few snow showers for the northern hills are likely Friday evening and overnight. An inch or two will be possible.

Saturday will be above freezing with highs in the mid 30s, but Sunday will be much warmer with highs climbing to near 50°! Mostly sunny skies are expected over the weekend. Warm air will continue through much of next week with highs likely ranging from the 40s to 50s.

