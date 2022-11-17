Centennial celebration for the Pennington County Courthouse

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The sound of music filled the air at the Pennington County Courthouse as the Courthouse Centennial Committee celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Pennington County courthouse being built in Rapid City.

The building according to Seventh Judicial Circuit Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle, the building’s history dates back all the way to the early 1920s and has stood as a symbol of justice for the community.

“In 1922 this northwest cornerstone was laid on this northwest corner of the courthouse then it was built through the end of 22, 23, and people moved in 24,” said Wipf Pfeifle, “It’s a really significant building in our community, people from all over the county come here for justice and we really wanted to recognize how significant it is to have this beautiful place.”

Committee members said what better way to celebrate the historic event than by having the community donate items to put into another time capsule. So that in another 100 years it would be uncovered again to see how times have changed.

The Courthouse’s time capsule from 100 years ago has a lot of history with the town, but that history goes even further into the life of one of South Dakota’s state senators.

“What a wonderful celebration of our history and even my family’s history that made the box for the time capsule and had a list of the employees and my great-great-grandfather who was the president, my great grandfather who was the treasurer, and my grandpa and his brother who were employees of the Duhamel company back in 1922,” said South Dakota District 37 senator Helene Duhamel.

Pennington County residents are encouraged to donate items they would like to put inside the time capsule. Donations are accepted at the Pennington County Commission office until November 30.

