Black Hills Chamber Music Society bringing Maya Anjali Buchanan ‘Home for the Holidays’

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Chamber Music Society is bringing an internationally known, South Dakota-grown violinist back to Rapid City.

“The Black Hills Chamber Music Society proudly presents, home for the holidays with violinist Maya Anjali Buchanan on November 20, 3:00 pm at the First Congregational Church in Rapid City,” said Michael Hill with the music society. ”Celebrated as one of the upcoming top violinists in the classical world, Maya brings her talents back to her hometown of Rapid City to start off the holiday season. She has chosen a specific program of Mozart, Dvorak, and Kreisler to be performed with pianist, Evan Solomon.”

