Bells mark start of fundraising event

The famous red kettles hit the streets Friday
This year the Salvation Army is teaming up with Riddle’s Jewelry and for every two-hour shift a person volunteers they are entered into a drawing to win a piece of jewelry.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Salvation Army’s largest fundraising event starts Friday when the famous red kettles will be going out to collect donations.

This year the Salvation Army is teaming up with Riddle’s Jewelry and for every two-hour shift a person volunteers they are entered into a drawing to win a piece of jewelry.

Volunteers can go alone or as a group and can sign up 24-hours before a shift starts. Each shift is a minimum of two hours but can be extended if the person wishes to do so.

According to Maj. Jerry O’Neil, Black Hills Area Salvation Army, the group brought in $445,000 last year. This year’s goal is $450,000.

“So, this is just a great opportunity, these funds that will be raised during the Christmas campaign fund all of our seasonal programs as well as our programs throughout the year,” said O’Neil, who is in charge of the donations.

Volunteers can sign up by calling 605-342-0982, or you can sign up here.

