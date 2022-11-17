2020 murder trial date set for 2023

Dion Bordeaux will stand trial in 2023.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police were called to the Microtel Inn & Suites on January 1, 2020, regarding a woman who had received a gunshot wound, initially thought to be a suicide, later to only find out it was a homicide.

Jeanette Jumping Eagle was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the officers, it was discovered that two other individuals were in the room around the time the shooting happened. One of those individuals was Dion Bordeaux, 25 at that time.

According to the cops, during the initial investigation, they were able to recover evidence that hinted at the crime scene being staged to make it look like a suicide. After further forensic investigations, they determined that Bordeaux was the one responsible for the shooting, and his older brother, Giovanni Bordeaux, 24 at the time, was charged with being an accessory to the crime.

Fast forward almost three years later, the evidential hearing that was held on Wednesday, brought Dion Bordeaux, now 27, up to the stand to see if the court could work out a trial date with all of the evidence that they have collected.

In court on Wednesday Bordeaux’s attorney talked about blood splatter evidence in the case, saying they will want to provide their own expert to analyze the evidence and that the blood splatter expert provided by the state did not meet the qualifications for the analysis. Otherwise, Bordeaux’s attorney had no other objections to the experts the state brought up.

The trial date is scheduled to begin May 30 and run through June 9.

