South Dakota to issue new license plates

Standard Non-Commercial Plate
Standard Non-Commercial Plate(SD Department of Revenue)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Starting with Jan. 1, 2023, South Dakota will begin issuing a new license plate as people work on titling or renewing registrations. The new plate is similar to the current one; and it continues to promote South Dakota.

The reissue includes standard non-commercial, motorcycle, emblem, emblem motorcycle, personalized, personalized motorcycle, amateur radio, and low speed plates.

Vehicle owners can renew their license plates up to 90 days before the date of expiration. However, the new plates won’t be available to anyone renewing before the first of the year.

People can renew plates at MySDCars portal, any DMV Now Kiosk, in person at their county treasurer’s office, or by mail through the county.

