Snow, wind and cold air to wrap up the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers move through the area overnight and temperatures will fall into the teens and single digits. Light accumulations are possible for much of the area, but those around the northern hills and northeast Wyoming could see the most in terms of snowfall.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for northeast Wyoming, the northern foothills, northwest South Dakota and southeast Montana. Strong winds will create blowing and drifting snow, along with reduced visibility - making driving difficult for many. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the northern Black Hills, where 4″-8″ of snow is likely for Lead/Deadwood. Isolated higher amounts possible near Cheyenne Crossing and O’Neil Pass. Take it easy while driving.

Snow showers continue for the northern hills much of Thursday, but taper off for many others through the day. Temperatures will be very cold as highs will range from the single digits to teens. Temperatures will fall through the afternoon hours. Gusts to 50 mph are possible for many on Thursday, which will make temperatures feel below zero across the area.

Friday morning will be the coldest in terms of wind chill values. Many will drop in the minus teens to minus twenties and some spots flirting with 30° below zero. Low temperatures will be near or below zero for much of the area even without the wind.

Slightly warmer weather moves in Saturday as highs will be in the 30s for many. 40s and 50s are likely Sunday and for the first half of next week. Slightly cooler temperatures back into the 30s and 40s are likely Wednesday and on Thanksgiving before the warmer air returns the following weekend.

