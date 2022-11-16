RCAS to test two sets of elementary math curriculum

After a few rounds of voting, the committee settled on instructional materials from companies McGraw-Hill, and Origo, that will both be used in pilot programs early next year.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two different sets of math curriculum are to be tested out in the classroom at Rapid City Area elementary schools.

The RCAS assembled a committee made up of administrators, teachers, and instructional coaches to select a new math curriculum, after the district had been using the same one for seven years.

After a few rounds of voting, the committee settled on instructional materials from companies McGraw-Hill, and Origo, that will both be used in pilot programs early next year.

Teaching and Learning specialist Dr. Amanda Bauer told the school board Tuesday night that the upside to both options, is how recently they were published.

”Both of these resources have quality components that teachers can share with families to support them in their work at home with their students in helping them understand that progression in mathematics, and why that progression is occurring,” Bauer said.

The committee is hosting several open house review sessions to further look into the instructional materials. The next one is slated for January 17th.

