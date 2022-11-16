RC Christian’s Schneller honors late father on the football field

Joe Schneller helped the Comets rack up a 4-4 record this season
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Vic Quick
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Christian football team took a big step in the right direction this season finishing with a 4-4 record. Lineman Joe Schneller played a key role in the Comets success. Schneller has dealt with his share of tragedy as his father was killed in a plane crash when Joe was in the 6th grade. Schneller plans on honoring his father’s memory by becoming a pilot himself.

