Rapid City man gets 10 years for placing bomb

A search warrant for George Irwin-Schacht’s home later uncovered additional bomb-making materials.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man who placed an explosive device on the porch of a MacArthur Street home found out his fate in court Tuesday.

In August 2020, police responded to a call at a house on the 100 block of MacArthur Street, where people claimed there was an explosive device located on the porch of the house.

George Irwin-Schacht, 53, was originally charged with possessing explosives with criminal intent and carrying or placing explosives so as to endanger life.

A search warrant for Irwin-Schacht’s home later uncovered additional bomb-making materials.

Tuesday, Irwin-Schacht was sentenced to 10 years in prison with 2 years suspended.

