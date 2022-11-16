More flights will take off from Rapid City Regional Airport

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - What airport officials call a affordable airline is coming to the Rapid City Regional Airport in the Spring of 2023.

Sun Country Airlines will have two nonstop flights a week from Rapid City to Minneapolis, connecting travelers with 15 destinations. For people who live in western South Dakota, the airline will provide another option to one of the Midwest region’s largest airports.

“All of these planes are equipped with in-flight entertainment, complimentary non alcoholic beverages and brand new interiors,” said communications and development manager Megan Johnson

For more information regarding year-round and seasonal routes, click here

