How are your windshield wipers holding up?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday is National Check Your Wipers Day. The holiday started as a reminder to check your windshield wipers ahead of one of the busiest travel weeks. After the area’s recent snow storms, you may have noticed some streaks on your windshield while using your wipers. So, if you haven’t installed new wipers, this is your reminder to go do it, before the next storm.

Whether it’s snowing while you are driving or you are getting dirty water from the car in front of you, you’re using your wipers quite a bit in the winter. If you see those streak marks, it means there is a breakdown in the rubber. But what causes the breakdown, well most of it is weather elements.

“UV rays from the sun, ice, water; all of that stuff affects the rubber part of the windshield wiper and kind of breaks it down and makes it more prone to splitting and cracking, and chipping away,” said Kyle Farber, manager of Tire Muffler Alignment - West.

Some tips Farber shared: look at your wipers, are they splitting? Are they cracked? It may mean time for some new windshield wipers. He also said if your wipers are stuck by ice, warm up your car first, because you could damage your wipers by pulling them up. And clear your windshield off with a scraper first, heavy snow and break your wipers. And finally, don’t slam your windshield wipers onto the windshield, it could crack your windshield.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.