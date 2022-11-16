Google settlement a windfall for South Dakota

(Source: Google)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota will get $4,244,505 from a 40-state settlement with Google over its location tracking practices, according to a release from the state Attorney General’s Office.

The money is part of a $391.5 million agreement, the largest multistate AG privacy settlement in U.S. history.

“This is an important day for consumers who need to be able to make informed decisions in a transparent landscape,” said Attorney General Mark Vargo. “We will always fight for the privacy rights of our citizens.”

Google, like many other tech companies, uses personal and behavioral data it collects to build user profiles as well as target ads to website users. In its release, the AG Office stated that “Even a limited amount of location data can expose a person’s identity and routines and can be used to infer personal details.”

Besides the cash settlement, Google must now be more transparent with consumers about its practices.

