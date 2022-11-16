7th grader uses allowance to buy new Nikes for classmate who was being bullied about his shoes

Romello “Mello” Early (right) noticed some classmates were bullying his friend, Melvin Anderson...
Romello “Mello” Early (right) noticed some classmates were bullying his friend, Melvin Anderson (left), for the shoes he wore. Mello was so upset that he asked his mom if he could use his allowance money or forgo a Christmas gift to buy Melvin a new pair of Nikes.(Bryant Brown / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (Gray News) – A seventh-grade boy in New York went viral for spending his allowance on new shoes for a classmate who was being bullied.

The kind gesture happened this week at Buffalo Creek Academy Charter School.

Bryant Brown Jr., the school’s dean of culture, posted a photo of the two students on Facebook to share their story.

Romello “Mello” Early noticed some classmates were bullying his friend, Melvin Anderson, for the shoes he wore. Mello was so upset that he asked his mom if he could use his allowance money or forgo a Christmas gift to buy Melvin a new pair of Nikes.

“My student Melo [sic] told me he was tired of other students picking on Melvin about his shoes. Melo used his allowance and bought Melvin some shoes,” Brown wrote alongside the photo. “This is what I live for. Be that helping hand.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A search warrant for George Irwin-Schacht’s home later uncovered additional bomb-making...
Rapid City man gets 10 years for placing bomb
Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, is arrested on a rape charge.
‘It was simply a hug’, says defeated SD House candidate accused of rape
Rapid City man sentenced for shooting over a donation jar
Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, is arrested on a rape charge.
Failed GOP candidate arrested on rape charge
Lonnie Williams is a professional cornhole player from Rapid City.
From the backyard to the pros, two Rapid City cornhole players make it to the big leagues

Latest News

Ivanka Trump says she won’t be involved in politics as her father announces his 2024...
Ivanka Trump says she won’t be involved in politics during father’s 2024 campaign
The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.
Following leadership vote, South Dakota Senate makes committee assignments
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is planning a test vote on the bill, betting that at least...
Same-sex marriage bill advances in Senate test vote
A deer crashed through the window of an Alabama home.
GRAPHIC: Officials euthanize deer after it crashes through window of family’s home