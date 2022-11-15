SDSU women edge out Mississippi State

Jackrabbits win nail biter 63-62
By Vic Quick
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:20 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota State women’s basketball team won a tight game against Mississippi State 63-62 Monday night. Myah Selland registered a double-double for the Jackrabbits with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Rapid City’s Haleigh Timmer and Dru Gylten also contributed to the victory. Timmer scored 11 points while Gylten dished out 6 assists.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, is arrested on a rape charge.
Failed GOP candidate arrested on rape charge
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
This is the rifle that Rapid City police say Nathaniel Hernandez had when confronted about...
Suspected car burglar caught with loaded rifle
Cara Torpey's cat was shot by a pellet gun which ended up collapsing his lungs. He later died.
Rapid City woman in grief after her cat was shot with a pellet gun
Dashcam video of an explosion at a grain elevator on La. 397.
Dashcam video captures explosion at grain milling facility

Latest News

11-15 SDSU women
SDSU women edge out Mississippi State
11-14 Stevens signing
Two Stevens athletes sign on to play in college
11-14 Stevens signing
Two Stevens athletes sign on to play in college
Wall Eagles
Wall’s state title a big win for West River