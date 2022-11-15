SDSU women edge out Mississippi State

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota State women’s basketball team won a tight game against Mississippi State 63-62 Monday night. Myah Selland registered a double-double for the Jackrabbits with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Rapid City’s Haleigh Timmer and Dru Gylten also contributed to the victory. Timmer scored 11 points while Gylten dished out 6 assists.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.