U.S. Marine shoots, kills alleged gas station robber, sheriff’s office says

Officials in Alabama said a retired U.S. Marine shot and killed an alleged robbery suspect.
By Javon Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A retired United States Marine shot and killed an alleged robbery suspect outside an Alabama gas station Monday night, according to authorities.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said the Marine witnessed James Henry, 53, ordering a clerk at gunpoint to give him money at a Shell Quik Mart in Ardmore.

WAFF reports the Marine, who was legally armed with his personal protection weapon, stopped Henry as he was exiting the store. According to officials, the “good Samaritan” gave Henry several verbal commands to drop his gun.

Officials said Henry did not comply with the commands and instead pointed his gun at the Marine, who immediately shot the suspect.

First responders provided aid to Henry. However, he died from his injuries on the scene.

Police said the gas station robbery was not the first of the night for Henry, as he was connected to another robbery in Athens. Authorities said Henry was also a registered sex offender.

According to police, they recovered all stolen funds without any further reports of injuries.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, is arrested on a rape charge.
Failed GOP candidate arrested on rape charge
This is the rifle that Rapid City police say Nathaniel Hernandez had when confronted about...
Suspected car burglar caught with loaded rifle
Cara Torpey's cat was shot by a pellet gun which ended up collapsing his lungs. He later died.
Rapid City woman in grief after her cat was shot with a pellet gun
Dashcam video of an explosion at a grain elevator on La. 397.
Dashcam video captures explosion at grain milling facility
In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after...
Experts: Dallas air show crash may lead to more safety rules

Latest News

FILE - Four men from Cuba try to keep warm after crossing the border from Mexico and...
Judge orders halt to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border
Walt Disney World announced that ticket prices for guests are going up starting in December.
Disney World to raise ticket prices, introduce park-specific pricing
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
University of Virginia: Mourning for campus shooting victims
FILE - A family visits a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021's...
‘I feel gutted’: Victims of parade crash speak at sentencing
Russia launched missile strikes on Ukrainian energy sites and civilian infrastructure. (CNN,...
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2