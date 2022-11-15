Rapid City leaders come together to discuss community’s future as destination city

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Visit Rapid City is bringing together area businesses, elected officials, and a national community development firm called Clarity of Place, to come up with ideas about what the community’s priorities should be for the future.

This comes after the firm conducted research to develop a ‘destination assessment’ on how Rapid City can attract more tourists, and potential residents, to the area.

Visit Rapid City CEO Brook Kaufman said that there are many different facets to building a strong community for the future.

“Do we have the infrastructure and support to be able to co-exist well with an increased visitor population and increased resident population? So, this is an opportunity to say; ‘Where are those intersections, from ins infrastructure and tourism perspective?’”

One area of focus discussed at the workshop is the concept of ‘regenerative tourism.’ This is the idea that focusing on the area environment leaves a more thriving community for future generations.

Clarity of Place CEO David Holder said that this is especially important for Rapid City, being at the base of the Black Hills.

“Our goal in visitation, particularly with regenerative tourism, is to ensure that the destination left behind is a destination that’s stronger because of the visitation that you just had,” Holder said. “Will it contribute, not just economically, but also leaving it as such a great place.”

The workshop continues at The Monument on Tuesday.

