Police: Off-duty officer shoots 2, 1 fatally, kills herself

The shootings happened Monday evening at a home in Rochester, New York.
The shootings happened Monday evening at a home in Rochester, New York.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty police officer in western New York state has shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself.

The shootings happened Monday evening at a home in Rochester, New York.

Police say 29-year-old Police Officer Tiffani Gatson of the Rochester suburb of Greece shot 27-year-old Angely Solis and a second woman.

They say Gatson then turned the gun on herself.

Solis was pronounced dead at the scene. Gatson was taken to a hospital, where she died. The remaining victim was being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shootings stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, is arrested on a rape charge.
Failed GOP candidate arrested on rape charge
This is the rifle that Rapid City police say Nathaniel Hernandez had when confronted about...
Suspected car burglar caught with loaded rifle
Cara Torpey's cat was shot by a pellet gun which ended up collapsing his lungs. He later died.
Rapid City woman in grief after her cat was shot with a pellet gun
Dashcam video of an explosion at a grain elevator on La. 397.
Dashcam video captures explosion at grain milling facility
In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after...
Experts: Dallas air show crash may lead to more safety rules

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
Trump prepares to launch third campaign for the White House
Russia launched missile strikes on Ukrainian energy sites and civilian infrastructure. (CNN,...
Ukraine pursues peace; Russia retaliates
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling applies statewide. The ban had been...
Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion after 6 weeks
FILE - Jay-Z, left, and Beyoncé pose for photographers upon arrival at the "Lion King" premiere...
Beyoncé ties Grammy record after leading nominations with 9
President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre,...
Biden facing pressure to extend student loan payment pause