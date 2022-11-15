More snow moves in Wednesday evening

By David Stradling
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Light snow showers are possible through the evening with mostly cloudy skies are overnight. Temperatures will fall into the teens for many, but some on the plains east of the hills could drop into the single digits. Be careful this evening and Wednesday morning as some spots could refreeze and create slippery roads.

Plenty of clouds will continue for Wednesday. Temperatures will range from the 20s to 30s for the high. Snow showers will return midday Wednesday and continue into Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for the northern Black Hills, where up to 6″+ of snow is possible Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Sheridan, where 2″-5″ of snow are possible and for Carter County, where 1″-3″ of snow is possible.

Temperatures will remain cold through the end of the week with wind chill values during the morning hours Thursday and Friday dropping into the minus teens for many. Afternoon wind chills will be in the single digits, at best. Warmer air gradually builds into the weekend with highs in the 20s and 30s for Saturday, then 30s and 40s for Sunday.

We continue to warm up into the 40s for much of next week and some days we could flirt with 50°! Above normal temperatures could close out the month of November and kick off December.

