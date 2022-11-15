Accumulating snow for some this week

By David Stradling
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers are likely overnight and into Tuesday. Temperatures will fall into the teens tonight and only climb into the 20s during the daytime hours. Accumulations are likely for the northern hills and over toward the Big Horns, where Winter Weather Advisories are in place. 3″-6″ will be likely from Spearfish to Lead/Deadwood. 1″-3″ will be possible from Sturgis down toward Piedmont. Sheridan will likely see 1″-3″ of additional snow, too.

Slippery roads are expected in the areas mentioned above.

A couple more rounds of snow Tuesday night through Thursday could bring up to a few inches for the northern Black Hills and parts of northeast Wyoming. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s for Wednesday, but much cooler air moves in to end the week.

Thursday will have highs in the teens for many, some in the single digits! Friday will have highs ranging from the teens to the 20s. Wind chill values will be colder than that! Morning lows will be in the single digits for many, but some spots could drop below zero.

Thankfully we have a warming trend over the weekend. Highs Saturday will range from the 20s to 30s, but by Sunday we could see 30s and 40s across the area. The week of Thanksgiving is looking nice with highs in the 40s for many! Some spots could see 50s, too.

