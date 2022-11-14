Wall’s state title a big win for West River
Eagles’ first state championship since 1994
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Friday, the Wall Eagles had their historic season end in a 34-14 win against Parkston at the DakotaDome. It also marked the end of a long drought of West River football teams not winning state championships. Ben Burns breaks down the impact Wall’s win had on their town and region as a whole.
