Shooting reported at University of Virginia; suspect at large

Police say the suspect in a reported shooting at the University of Virginia is at large and...
Police say the suspect in a reported shooting at the University of Virginia is at large and considered to be armed and dangerous. Students and staff have been urged to shelter in place.(Source: Gray News)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:26 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Police with the University of Virginia say one suspect is at large after a reported shooting at a parking garage on campus.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Culbreth Road at a parking garage behind the drama building, WWBT reports.

Police say the suspect is at large and considered to be armed and dangerous. Students and staff have been urged to shelter in place.

The suspect has been identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a Black male who was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and red shoes.

Police have not yet said if anyone was injured or killed in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.
South Dakota Senate picks new leadership
A guard tower at the Joint Task Force Guantanamo detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
SD Guard military police company returns from Cuba deployment
More than 200 beers were featured at the Mountain West Beer Fest.
Mountain West Beerfest comes to the Monument
Rapid City Rush bring in ‘Letterkenny’ and ‘Shoresy’ actor for this weekend’s games
Rapid City Rush bring in ‘Letterkenny’ and ‘Shoresy’ actor for this weekend’s games

Latest News

The Rapid City DAV held an event to let veterans know about various resources available.
DAV provides resources provided for disabled veterans
SD Guard military police company returns from Cuba deployment
SD Guard military police company returns from Cuba deployment
Investing for beginners
Financial advisor savings strategies to first time investors
Financial advisor savings strategies to first time investors