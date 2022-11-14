Keeping up scuba skills even in the winter

Scuba diving in South Dakota becomes more difficult once the water starts to freeze.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scuba diving in South Dakota becomes more difficult once the water starts to freeze.

Although you can become a certified scuba diver in the Black Hills, once the water gets cold or turns to ice, there isn’t much chance to head to the lake to practice.

That’s why Black Hills Aquatic Adventures teaches people the fundamentals of scuba diving and then they head to the ocean to finish their training. When they return for the rest of their Black Hills winter, the scuba diving business still offers people the chance to keep up with their skills.

“Now we’re doing...we still teach scuba diving, we can’t take anybody out to the lake unless it’s going to be ice diving. I mean as you can see most of the people that are here today don’t really know each other, but they’re all talking and they’re all helping each other. And that’s just the way scuba diving is,” said Jim Wallace, owner of Black Hills Aquatic Adventure Tours.

The business sponsors a monthly event that occasionally features team-based skills competitions, to keep people up on their underwater safety skills.

