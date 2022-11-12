Rapid City golf season indicative of fall weather

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Looking back at the main season, March through October, duffers increasingly trekked to their favorite Rapid City golf course.

Meadowbrook Golf Course saw increased numbers of linksters in seven of the eight months as compared to numbers during the 2021 season. Golfer numbers for March to October totaled 27,437, compared to 26,349 for the same period in 2021. Only April saw a reduction in golf numbers.

At Executive Golf Course, city recreation specialist Jeff Richardt reports 22,024 rounds were played from March to October, nearly 700 more rounds than the 21,308 reported for the same period in 2021. Golf rounds were up every month except in April and July

“April’s low numbers are a reflection of the weather. We had a lot of wind that keeps golfers away, but overall it’s been a busy season at both courses,” said city golf operations manager Kristy Lintz. “And the extended stretch of nice weather kept our numbers strong September and into November.”

Rapid City’s parks and recreation staff are winterizing Meadowbrook and Executive golf courses in preparation for the winter season. Winter play at both courses will begin when the covers have been placed on the courses and winterization efforts completed, according to a city release.

Winter play at Meadowbrook begins Nov. 21 with only the back nine holes. The front nine holes will be under construction during the off season with crews working on a creek bank repair project in the affected course areas. Under winter play policy, the holes will be played in reverse with tee boxes used as temporary greens. No private or rental carts will be allowed.

The last day for play on the regular greens at Executive was Tuesday with covers put in place due to the forecasted inclement weather.

Monday through Dec. 17, 2023 Meadowbrook season passes can be purchased at 2022 rates. Season passes for 2023 at Executive Golf Course can be purchased in December on Thursdays and Fridays beginning Dec. 8.

