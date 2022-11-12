It all started with a cease-fire at 11 am on November 11

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Initially called “Armistice Day” it was at the first anniversary of the end of World War I and was a time to reflect upon the bravery of those who served in our country’s military.

Air Force veteran Ed Manzano is working to create a Black Hills veterans memorial as a way to remember those who’ve served.

“We have 700 names on six granite walls of Black Hills soldiers who were killed from World War I all the way through 2021, but all of the soldiers on the walls are the ones who are killed in service, not just the one who serve but these are the one who were killed,” said Manzano

For some veterans, the day is one of reflection both of the good and the bad, and no matter when or where a veteran served, some things are the same. For example, each military branch has similar values which can become life lessons.

“Three values: integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do. I have to say those are great military values, but they’re also great life values,” said Rapid City Alderman Jason Salamun.

November 11 is a time to take a minute to show gratitude to those who served.

