Young Black Hills violinist dazzles judges at competition: ‘It’s always a process’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Black Hills violinist is preparing for the next level of the Music Teachers National Association Senior String Performance competition. After taking the first chair in the South Dakota competition, Karina Carley will participate at the division level. But with winning comes practice.

“The first time I was involved in music was when I was five years old,” said Karina Carley, a violinist. “I’ve been playing music for about thirteen years.”

“After a couple of years of piano, my parents got me violin lessons for my tenth birthday,” Carley said. Since receiving her first violin lesson the young violinist has aspired to be creative.

Even now, the young performer’s passion for music is best described as a forte. Before the performance, it’s time to practice. “It’s always a process. Learning violin, practicing, you know you’re only going to get better if you practice,” said Carley.

“One of my teachers used to say, ‘Practice makes progress, not perfect,’” and the progress she has made.

Carley won the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Young Artists competition earlier this year and was a guest performer with the Black Hills Symphony. She also won the Dakota Chamber Orchestra concerto competition and earned a spot as their soloist. Most recently she won the Music Teachers National Association Senior String Performance competition at the state level and will now perform at the division level. To get this good, Carley says she tries to practice four hours a day.

In between Carley’s practices, she also works a part-time job and teaches part-time. The young violinist says teaching others gives her joy and helps her perform better. “I’m always learning so, even now teaching, I learn new things all of the time.”

If Carley wins at the division level, she will move on to the national level for the Music Teacher National Association competition, to keep up with her future success, check out her website.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.